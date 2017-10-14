Firefighters nearly contain Green Fire off State Route 79 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighters nearly contain Green Fire off State Route 79

DESCANSO (CNS) - A small brush fire near a campground in the San Diego County mountains was nearly contained Sunday.

The blaze, first reported about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, was eight acres and 75 percent contained as of about 9 a.m. on Sunday, according to Cal Fire Capt. Kendal Bortisser. The fire was located near the Green Valley Area Campground, off state Route 79 about 45 miles east of San Diego.

Five engines were involved in battling the fire today -- down "significantly" from Saturday, Bortisser said.

Firefighters stayed at the scene all Saturday night and were expected to remain most of Sunday to finish off the blaze, Bortisser said.
No structures were threatened by the fire, and no information on the fire's cause was immediately available.

