Row for the Cure: Paddle pushing for breast cancer support

MISSION BAY (NEWS 8) - Since 2001 the UC San Diego women’s rowing team has been pushing paddles through the Mission bay current in the name of Breast Cancer.

The 17th annual Susan G Komen San Diego Row for the Cure continued Saturday, with pink-clad supporters in rowboats, kayaks, canoes, paddle boards and more scooting across a 4.5-kilometer course near North Ski Beach.

All entry fees for the event and donations benefit the Susan G. Komen San Diego and supports free services for women fighting breast cancer, including free mammograms.

Since its inception, the Row for the Cure has raised over $200,000, including a whopping $26,000 in 2016. This year’s goal was $30,000.

If you missed out on the row for the cure, join KFMB Stations on Sunday, November 5 for the SD Komen Race for the Cure. Register here.

RELATED: Preview of Race for the Cure and ticket giveaway for Breast Cancer Awareness month