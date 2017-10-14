Pedestrian struck and killed crossing SR-163

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle accident on southbound State Route 163 just north of Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.



At about 5:30 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles while reportedly crossing SR-163.



The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.



Southbound SR-163 was closed while officers investigated. All lanes were re-opened at 6:54 a.m., the CHP said.