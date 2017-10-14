Masked man robs Kearny Mesa gas station at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police were searching for a man suspected of robbing a Kearny Mesa gas station while wearing a ski mask early Friday morning.



At about 5:10 a.m., a man entered a Chevron station in the 7700 block of Copley Park Place holding a handgun and a gas can and demanded the clerk turn over money from the cash register, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.



The clerk complied, and the man fled the scene on foot, eastbound from the station, Martinez said.



The suspect was described as a 6-feet-2 black male with a heavy build in his mid-30s. He was seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and a ski mask, Martinez said.



Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.