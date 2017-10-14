Demi Lovato's 'Hallelujah' Performance at 'Somos Una Vos' Will Give You Chills -- Watch!

Stars are coming together to raise money for those affected by recent natural disasters, in Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas, Mexico and more.
Demi Lovato is the kind of singer that's so good, you get goosebumps.
That's a wrap!
Kacey Musgraves is married!
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller are still going strong!
Aaron Carter has returned to a health and wellness facility.
The stars came out to celebrate Julia Roberts!
Maksim Chmerkovskiy knows what love looks like.
Harvey Weinstein has been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Kim Kardashian is spending quality time with her son!