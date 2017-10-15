Kellyanne Conway Is the Terrifying Clown from 'It' in Hilarious, Freaky 'Saturday Night Live' Short

Saturday Night Live celebrated Halloween early this year with one of the creepiest sketches in recent memory, and the scares come from frequent SNL target Kellyanne Conway.
Saturday Night Live took on the Harvey Weinstein scandal over the weekend with some seriously biting commentary that addressed the allegations against the producer and the culture of sexism and sexual harassment that permeates Hollywood.
Saturday Night Livetook aim at President Donald Trump yet again over the weekend in a cold open lampooning all the recent controversies, scandals and feuds he's gotten in over the last two weeks.
Stars are coming together to raise money for those affected by recent natural disasters, in Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas, Mexico and more.