Boise State stifles Penny, beats No. 19 San Diego St. 31-14

A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday while he was standing near a memorial in the Linda Vista neighborhood, detectives said.
On Sunday, detectives were investigating the death of a man who struggled with deputies at a Hobby Lobby in San Marcos.
With the winds dying down, fire officials said Sunday they were finally getting the upper hand against the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and other parts of the state over the past week, and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home.
A homicide investigation will continue Friday in the case of a body found stuffed in a 55-gallon drum in the San Diego Bay.
Rising temperatures and falling humidity levels that began Friday continued across San Diego County through the weekend.
A body found in Temecula has been positively identified as that of a missing woman from National City.
The San Diego Gulls will try to get a split of their two-game series with the Texas Stars Saturday night at Valley View Casino Center after losing their season opener 3-1 before a sellout crowd.
If you missed out on the row for the cure, join KFMB Stations on Sunday, November 5 for the SD Komen Race for the Cure.
October has proven to be a very dangerous month in San Diego and the state of California when it comes to wildfires, and hot, dry and windy conditions this weekend has local fire agencies doing their part to make sure people are prepared.