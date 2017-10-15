Firefighters work to contain wildfire in Ranchita near Warner Springs

RANCHITA (CNS) - Firefighters were at the scene of a brush fire in a rural area of San Diego County on Sunday.



The blaze was reported at 1:02 p.m., near Montezuma Valley Road and Chimney Rock Road in the unincorporated area of Ranchita, according to the California Highway Patrol. The area is about 50 miles northeast of San Diego and less than 30 miles west of the Imperial County line.



Cal Fire San Diego said the fire was estimated at 25 acres and 40 percent containment as of about 4:30 p.m. It was initially reported as between three to five acres in size.



The fire was spreading at a moderate rate of speed, Cal Fire officials said.



Multiple air and ground resources were being committed to the blaze, said Cal Fire spokesman Kendal Bortisser.



No structures were immediately threatened, Bortisser said.

