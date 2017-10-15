Wildfire in Ranchita near Warner Springs 100% contained

RANCHITA (CNS) - A wildfire that blackened about 25 rural open acres in northeastern San Diego County over the weekend was 100 percent contained Tuesday, authorities reported.
Target shooters accidentally ignited the blaze near Wilson and Montezuma Valley roads in Ranchita, a rural community southeast of Warner Springs, about 1 p.m. Sunday, according to CalFire.
Ground and airborne personnel fighting the flames amid hot and dry conditions had the spread of the fire halted within about three hours, said Kendal Bortisser, a spokesman for the state agency. The blaze, dubbed the Wilson Fire, posed no structural threats and caused no reported injuries.
No open flame remained in the area as of Monday afternoon, though crews continued dousing hot spots throughout the day, according to Bortisser. On Monday night, it was completely contained.
Investigators will determine whether to seek criminal or civil sanctions against the people who sparked the blaze while firing guns on private property near Culp Valley Campground. The responsible parties made an emergency call to report the fire, remained in the area and were cooperative with authorities, Bortisser said.
#WilsonFire update: The Wilson Fire that started yesterday near Ranchita is now 100% Contained. Total Acres: 25.— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 17, 2017
*******FINAL*******
California Statewide Fire Summary (10/16)— CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) October 16, 2017
14 large fires - Over 213k acres burned
11,000 firefighters
41 fatalitieshttps://t.co/OtkdreDFEq pic.twitter.com/kvc0rXSYVo
#WilsonFire update: Fire remains at 25 Acres and 40% Contained. The fire has been determined to be shooting caused.— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 16, 2017
#WilsonFire update: IC reports fire at 25 acres, 40% contained. Crews making great progress.— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 15, 2017
#WilsonFire update: IC reports fire at 20 acres, 20% contained, moderate ROS.— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 15, 2017
#WilsonFire IC reports fire at 10-15 acres, moderate ROS.— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 15, 2017
CAL FIRE at scene of a Wildland Fire; Wilson Rd. at Rancho Feliz Rd. Warner Springs, 3-5 acres, moderate ROS. #WilsonFire— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 15, 2017
Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on westbound State Route 78 near Interstate 15.
A pair of wildfires continue to burn across open terrain at Camp Pendleton Tuesday, sending plumes of brown smoke over northern San Diego County but posing no threats to populated areas, authorities reported.
A wildfire that blackened about 25 rural open acres in northeastern San Diego County over the weekend was 100 percent contained Tuesday, authorities reported.
California will cover the cost of tuition for first-year community college students under legislation Gov. Jerry Brown.
Hot weather is expected again Tuesday throughout San Diego County though temperatures should be about five degrees below Monday's record-breaking heat.
A week after fleeing wildfires, tens of thousands of Californians are drifting back into their neighborhoods.
The ex-husband of a retired Army captain from San Diego who went missing over the Labor Day weekend has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her in San Bernardino County, authorities said Monday.
Puerto Rico continues to struggle to recover from the devastating blow Hurricane Maria delivered last month, but one San Diego student, who once lived on the island, is doing his part to help with the relief effort.
City officials said Monday they are embarking on a study to find out why some recently repaved roads in San Diego are deteriorating quicker than expected.