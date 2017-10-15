Man dies after being stunned with Taser during struggle with deputies

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - On Sunday, detectives were investigating the death of a man who struggled with deputies at a Hobby Lobby in San Marcos.



Sheriff's deputies responded at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at a Hobby Lobby at 553 Grand Ave. after a caller said a white adult male in the store was staggering, disoriented and was possibly under the influence of drugs, according to Lt. Rich Williams.



Deputies and a Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) clinician contacted the man inside the store, and he became uncooperative and additional resources were requested, Williams said.



A struggle ensued after he resisted attempts to detain him, and he attempted to flee the scene.



Deputies used a Taser and the suspect was ultimately detained, Williams said.



The man continued to violently struggle with deputies and spat at them, Williams said. He was also given Naloxone to treat what deputies believed was a drug overdose.



The San Marcos Fire Department arrived and transported the suspect to the hospital. His condition deteriorated during transport and he arrived at the hospital in medical distress, Williams said.



He was pronounced dead at a local hospital emergency room at 4:30 p.m.



Detectives from the San Diego Sheriff's Homicide Detail responded to the scene and are investigating.



The name of the suspect was not released pending positive identification and notification of next of kin by the Medical Examiner's Office. The cause and manner of death will also be determined by the Medical Examiner.



Anyone with information about this incident should call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321, or (858) 565-5200 after hours. To remain anonymous call (888) 580-8477.