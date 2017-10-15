Man shot in the leg near memorial in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday while he was standing near a memorial in the Linda Vista neighborhood, detectives said.



The victim was at 2200 Comstock St. at 2 a.m. when he was shot in the leg and fell to the ground, according to San Diego police officer Robert Heims.



A friend of the victim transported him to the hospital, Heims added. The injuries are non-life-threatening.



There is no suspect description, and it is unknown where the suspect fled.



San Diego Police Western Division Detectives are investigating.



Anyone with information related to the incident should call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.