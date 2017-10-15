Family friend talks about local Las Vegas shooting victim's progress

Charles Esten, who plays Deacon Claybourne on Tina's favorite TV show "Nashville," serenaded her while playing guitar

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A local woman continues making progress two weeks after she was shot in the eye during the Route 91 Harvest Concert in Las Vegas.

Tina Frost's family says she has woken up from a coma and was able to walk for the first time Friday with the help of nurses.

"She has made such unbelievable progress in this time short of 2 weeks," said family friend Amy Klinger.

After going through hours of surgery, the 27-year-old San Diego accountant is showing some signs of improvement.

Amy talked to News 8 about Tina's progress by phone from her hometown in Maryland.

"It was very much touch and go throughout the surgery, but she came out very well," said Amy. "She, as of yesterday, was able to breathe on her own for extended periods of time."

Tina can also now sit up in a chair and was able to take baby steps.

This after being a victim of the Las Vegas mass shooting, where a bullet shot through her right eye and up into her forehead.

Tina was attending the concert with her boyfriend Austin and friends when she was hit. Austin covered her and carried her to a pickup truck with an off-duty firefighter that took her to the hospital.

In the hospital, she has had celebrity guests by her bedside.

Including retired astronaut Mark Kelly, who hugged Tina's mother and spoke to family about the recovery process since his wife Gabby Giffords was also shot in the head.

Then Charles Esten, who plays Deacon Claybourne on Tina's favorite TV show "Nashville," serenaded her while playing guitar and signed an autograph for her.

And San Diego's own popular dance crew the Jabbawockeez also visited.

"[It's been] incredible and it has really warmed the family and energized them to keep fighting for Tina," said Amy.

Tina's family and friends have been wearing "Team Tina" t-shirts and are selling them out at fundraisers plus Tina's GoFundMe page has raised more than $500,000.

"The unbelievable amount of money that was raised has really allowed [the family] to focus their attention on caring for Tina," said Amy.

Doctors had to remove Tina's right eye and socket and part of her forehead.

Loved ones say her strength and personality will help her pull through.

"She is healthy, she's fit," Amy said. "All of that is going to lend so well to Tina's recovery. She is not going to give up for a minute."

