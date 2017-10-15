Lemonade fundraiser for California's fire victims

A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday while he was standing near a memorial in the Linda Vista neighborhood, detectives said.
With the winds dying down, fire officials said Sunday they have apparently "turned a corner" against the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and other parts of the state over the past week, and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home.
A local woman continues making progress two weeks after she was shot in the eye during the Route 91 Harvest Concert in Las Vegas.
On Sunday, detectives were investigating the death of a man who struggled with deputies at a Hobby Lobby in San Marcos.
A homicide investigation will continue Friday in the case of a body found stuffed in a 55-gallon drum in the San Diego Bay.
Rising temperatures and falling humidity levels that began Friday continued across San Diego County through the weekend.
A body found in Temecula has been positively identified as that of a missing woman from National City.