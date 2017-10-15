Lemonade fundraiser for California's fire victims

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A couple of middle school students are raising money to help California's fire victims.

12-year-old Ava Della-Vedova and 13-year-old Sabrina Rawlings sold lemonade in Oceanside on Sunday afternoon to raise the funds.

The girls say they hold a lemonade stand for a different charity every year and this year they wanted to help everyone affected by wildfires.

They are going to use the money to ship donations to those in need.

"We're shipping house hold items and clothes and anything you find around the house that people might need," said Ava.

The girls say they are still collecting donations and if anyone wants to donate items to fire victims they can call Holly Della-Vedova at 760-525-6623.

