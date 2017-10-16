Alyssa Milano Moves People to Tell Their Stories of Sexual Harassment With 'Me Too' Twitter Movement

Even more celebrities are speaking out about their experience with sexual harassment and/or assault thanks to Alyssa Milano enlisting a simple rally cry.
Kate Winslet says she intentionally did not thank Harvey Weinstein during her Oscars acceptance speech.
Beloved radio host Delilah says her "heart is struggling to continue to beat" as she mourns the death of her son, Zachariah.
British actress Lysette Anthony is the latest woman to come forward with accusations of rape and sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein.
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Sunday’s episode of CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery.
Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik has responded to backlash to an editorial she penned about sexual harassment in the wake of allegations of assault and harassment against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.