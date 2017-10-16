Woman rescued after cliff fall in Torrey Pines - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman rescued after cliff fall in Torrey Pines

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A 21-year-old woman who fell down the cliffs at Torrey Pines is being treated for minor injuries Monday.

It happened overnight, when the woman fell above Black's Beach, near the Glider Port.

Rescue crews and copter 2 pulled her to safety.

She was airlifted to Scripps La Jolla.

