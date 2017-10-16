Crews rescue woman trapped in vehicle in Alpine

A body found in Temecula has been positively identified as that of a missing woman from National City.
A local woman continues making progress two weeks after she was shot in the eye during the Route 91 Harvest Concert in Las Vegas.
With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and other parts of the state over the past week, and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home.
A 21-year-old woman who fell down the cliffs at Torrey Pines is being treated for minor injuries Monday. It happened overnight, when the woman fell above Black's Beach, near the Glider Port.
As San Diego continues to battle a massive hepatitis A outbreak, a local church is hoping to help keep some people healthy.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday while he was standing near a memorial in the Linda Vista neighborhood, detectives said.
On Sunday, detectives were investigating the death of a man who struggled with deputies at a Hobby Lobby in San Marcos.