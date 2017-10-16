Crews rescue woman trapped in vehicle in Alpine - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews rescue woman trapped in vehicle in Alpine

Posted: Updated:

ALPINE (NEWS 8) - Crews rescue a woman trapped in a vehicle that went off the roadway in East County.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Monday at westbound I-8 near Willows Road in Alpine.

The woman was transported to a local area hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

