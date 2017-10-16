Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Mayim Bialik insists that it was "absolutely not" her intention in a New York Times op-ed about the Harvey Weinstein scandal to place blame on any woman or man that has been a victim of sexual assault.
After a 48-hour labor to welcome her first child, son Kingston Payne Brandt-Gilbert, followed by grueling feeding struggles, Luciferstar Lesley-Ann Brandt was so overjoyed by a successful moment of breastfeeding that she took to Instagram to share the accomplishment.
Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things – and here’s what we’re most excited about this week:
If you're looking to dress up as a stylish banana this Halloween, Blake Lively has the costume for you!