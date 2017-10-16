Mayim Bialik Clarifies Comments About Sexual Assault After Being Accused of Victim Blaming

Demi Lovato didn't let her romantic history with Joe Jonas get in the way of celebrating his recent engagement to Sophie Turner.
Mayim Bialik insists that it was "absolutely not" her intention in a New York Times op-ed about the Harvey Weinstein scandal to place blame on any woman or man that has been a victim of sexual assault.
After a 48-hour labor to welcome her first child, son Kingston Payne Brandt-Gilbert, followed by grueling feeding struggles, Luciferstar Lesley-Ann Brandt was so overjoyed by a successful moment of breastfeeding that she took to Instagram to share the accomplishment.
If you're looking to dress up as a stylish banana this Halloween, Blake Lively has the costume for you!