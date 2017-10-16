Watch the Very Scientific Fidget Spinner Experiment NASA Performed in Space

Grandfather, 64, Discovers $24 Million Lottery Ticket in Pocket Just Days Before It Was Set To Expire

Grandfather, 64, Discovers $24 Million Lottery Ticket in Pocket Just Days Before It Was Set To Expire

A New Jersey man found a $24 million lottery ticket in his pocket in the nick of time, just two days before it was set to expire.

A New Jersey man found a $24 million lottery ticket in his pocket in the nick of time, just two days before it was set to expire.