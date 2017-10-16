GI Film Festival San Diego kicks off Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Ryan Kelly went from the Navy to the director's chair and he's not the only service member bringing their vision to the big screen.

He and president of the Film Consortium San Diego, Jodi Cilley visited Morning Extra with a preview of the GI Film Festival San Diego.

This year's GI Film Festival San Diego will be held Oct. 18 through Oct. 22 at various venues around the county inAcluding the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park, Regal Carlsbad 12, USS Midway Museum and AMC Mission Valley 20.

Cilley shared why this film festival is important to the military community in San Diego. She also explained the need for diverse voices represented in film to serve the underrepresented communities that play a crucial role in U.S. military history.

Films selected for this year’s GI Film Festival San Diego feature diverse stories with themes ranging from women in the military, resiliency and recovery, transitioning from active duty to veteran status, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Selections also highlight military experiences from within the Hispanic, African American, and Asian cultures.

Kelly talked about the excitement behind being a part of the GI Film Festival San Diego for the third year, and the importance of military-themed film festivals as a United States Navy veteran.

His film, “The Light Once Captured,” was featured in the 2016 GI Film Festival San Diego and won Best Narrative Short.

This year his film “Refuge” will be screened on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m. at the AMC Mission Valley 20.

The short film "Refuge" tells the story of four women trying to escape a horrible future world in which male babies are not being born. The government has instituted a breeding program that forces all able women to become breeders in hopes of increasing the number of male babies. Taking a gamble with experimental science is their only hope of escaping this fate.

“Refuge” is nominated for the 2017 GI Film Festival San Diego awards for Best Narrative Short, Local Choice Award, Best Film Made by a Veteran or Service Member, Best Actor, and Best Actress.

For a full film schedule with titles and additional festival event information, visit GIFilmFestivalSD.org.