New book 'The Rules of Magic" out now - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New book 'The Rules of Magic" out now

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The hugely popular movie "Practical Magic" starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock was based on the young adult novel with the same name. 

The author of that book, Alice Hoffman visited Morning Extra to talk about another fun project called "The Rules of Magic," the prequel to "Practical Magic" and a chance to meet Alice at a book signing on Monday night.  


                       

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.