New book 'The Rules of Magic" out now

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The hugely popular movie "Practical Magic" starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock was based on the young adult novel with the same name.

The author of that book, Alice Hoffman visited Morning Extra to talk about another fun project called "The Rules of Magic," the prequel to "Practical Magic" and a chance to meet Alice at a book signing on Monday night.

Heading to San Diego today! Hope to see you all this fall ? https://t.co/WKK40YWvYB pic.twitter.com/Or5SijPA4i — Alice Hoffman (@ahoffmanwriter) October 15, 2017



