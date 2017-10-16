Halloween retailer pulls Anne Frank costume amid complaints

An online retailer has pulled a costume from its website that depicted Holocaust victim Anne Frank.
Screenshots of the costume for sale at HalloweenCostumes.com posted to social media show a smiling girl wearing World War II-era clothing and a beret. The costume was quickly criticized on Twitter.
Carlos Galindo-Elvira, who leads the Anti-Defense League's Arizona office said on Twitter that the costume trivializes Frank's memory.
There r better ways 2 commemorate Anne Frank. This is not one. We should not trivialize her memory as a costume. https://t.co/xkh4wr38dP— carlosgeADL (@carlosgeADL) October 16, 2017
North Mankato, Minnesota-based Fun.com runs the website. Spokesman Ross Walker Smith tweeted Sunday that the costume had been pulled from the website.
He explained that the company sells costumes for activities other than Halloween, like "school projects and plays." He apologized for any offense caused by the costume.
Anne Frank is known for the diary she wrote while in hiding from the Nazis during the war.
