How to create a gourd-geous meal

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Move over pumpkin spice latte!
Pumpkins are great for eating too, and we want to help make your jack-o-lantern into a gourd-geous meal!
Author and food blogger Whitney Bond stopped by Morning Extra to share some recipes you'll want to gourd-ge on.
I'll be making this Butternut Squash Apple Bruschetta at 8:45 AM on @thecwsandiego! Be sure to tune in! https://t.co/YvK7zEyWEt pic.twitter.com/KzaUkn9AGG— Whitney Bond (@Whitney_Bond) October 16, 2017
See below for Whitney's recipes:
Photo courtesy of WhitneyBond.com
Pumpkin Chili
Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili is the perfect gluten-free fall recipe combining tons of spices and flavor for a delicious dinner, requiring only 15 minutes of prep!
Serve with Jalapeño Cheddar Focaccia Bread or Gluten Free Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread for dipping into the deliciousness!
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
1 lb ground beef
1 cup diced red onion
1 cup diced green bell pepper
2 cloves garlic (minced)
1 (14.5 oz) can diced tomatoes
1 can (15 oz) kidney beans
1 can (29 oz) tomato sauce
1 can (4 oz) diced green chilies
1 can (15 oz) pumpkin puree
2 jalapeños (minced)
2 tsp chili powder
½ tsp crushed red pepper
½ tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp ground nutmeg
½ tsp ground allspice
½ tsp ground ginger
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp salt
1 tbsp sugar
Add the olive oil to a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and green bell pepper, sauté 4-5 minutes, then add the garlic and sauté for an additional minute.
Add the ground beef and cook through.
While the meat is cooking, add the diced tomatoes, kidney beans, tomato sauce, green chilies, pumpkin puree & jalapeños to a slow cooker.
Add the ground beef.
Add the chili powder, crushed red pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, cumin, salt & sugar.
Combine well.
Photo courtesy of WhitneyBond.com
Butternut Squash Apple Bruschetta
Butternut squash & apples are roasted in fall spices for a delicious twist on bruschetta, making this vegetarian recipe the perfect appetizer for fall!
Ingredients
2 cups diced butternut squash
1 cup diced apples
6 tbsp olive oil (divided)
½ tsp ground cinnamon
¼ tsp ground nutmeg
¼ tsp allspice
¼ tsp ground cloves
1 tsp kosher salt (divided)
1 tsp black pepper (divided)
8 slices French bread
1 cup ricotta cheese
4 cloves garlic (minced)
6-8 fresh sage leaves (chopped)
2 tbsp balsamic glaze
Preheat the oven to 425° F.
Toss the butternut squash and apples with 2 tbsp olive oil, ground cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, cloves, ½ tsp kosher salt and ½ tsp black pepper.
Place in an even layer on a baking sheet and into the oven for 15 minutes.
While the squash and apples are roasting, brush the sliced bread with 2 tbsp olive oil, set aside.
Combine the ricotta cheese with the remaining ½ tsp black pepper and ½ tsp kosher salt, set aside.
In a small skillet, add the remaining 2 tbsp olive oil over medium high heat. Add the garlic and sage leaves, sauté for 1-2 minutes. Remove from the heat and toss with the squash and apples when they come out of the oven.
Place the slices of bread into the oven for 4-5 minutes, or until toasted to your liking.
Remove the bread from the oven and top with the ricotta cheese, then the roasted squash and apple mix.
Drizzle with the balsamic glaze.
Serve as a party app, or before your favorite fall meal!
I used a thicker loaf of french bread to make this recipe, but you could also make it with a baguette for a more “bite sized” bruschetta, perfect for tray passing at parties!
♣ Vegetarian Option: This recipe is vegetarian.
♦ Gluten Free Option: Serve on gluten-free french bread (usually found in the grocery store freezer section) to make this recipe gluten-free.
