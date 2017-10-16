California SwimRun: A rapidly growing two person team sport - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

California SwimRun: A rapidly growing two person team sport

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You've heard of a triathlon, well there's a new competitive sport making waves. 
     
It's called "SwimRun" and eliminates the biking portion of the race. 

This style is very popular in Europe and now it's making waves in the U.S., particularly California. 

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Mission Bay where athletes say going back and forth between running and swimming is better for the body.

For more information about the SwimRun in the USA, Click Here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.