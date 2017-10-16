San Diego Disaster Fund helps during and after disasters

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — As we are watching residents in Napa Valley return to find nothing left of their homes, we can certainly relate to their agony here in San Diego.

Some locals are doing what they can to help when disaster strikes locally.

Kathlyn Mead from the San Diego Disaster Fund and Greg Anglea from Inter-Faith Services stopped by Morning Extra to discuss what we can all do to help.

When natural or man-made disaster strikes, the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund accepts charitable donations, and makes grants to nonprofit organizations that demonstrate impact in disaster response, recovery, rebuilding and preparedness.

Following a disaster, the fund is a resource for survivors, community members, nonprofit organizations, government entities and donors.