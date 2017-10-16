Family: Missing Army captain dead, ex-husband charged with murder

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The ex-husband of a retired Army captain from San Diego, who went missing along with her dog over the Labor Day weekend, has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her in San Bernardino County, according to the Ontario Police Department.

The family of a missing retired Army captain from North Park, who went missing along with her dog over the Labor Day weekend, on Monday confirmed through a Facebook page that both were dead.

Dalen Payne Ware, 39, was taken into custody last week in his home state of Arizona, where he is being held in connection with the presumed slaying of 37-year-old Julia Jacobson, whose body has not been found.

"The loss of Julia is beyond words. There will be no more birthday parties, backyard gatherings, holiday celebrations or other family activities to share. The laughter, hugs, guidance and our sense of security are forever gone and our family's hearts will be forever broken."

The last known sighting of Jacobson and her white-and-brown wheaten terrier, Boogie, was in September, at a Serra Mesa 7-Eleven, according to a social media page dedicated to finding her.

That evening, a friend received text messages from Jacobson's cell phone stating that she was in the Palm Springs area and planned to continue on to Big Bear, according to San Diego police.

On Thursday, September 7th, Jacobson's company car, a white Chevrolet Equinox, was found abandoned on the 2600 block of Monroe Avenue, a few blocks from her home, with the keys in the ignition and the windows all partially rolled down.

Family and friends wrote on the Facebook dedicated to finding Jacobson the following:

"Thank you again to all of you for the incredible outpouring of love and support that our family has received. Even though Julia's physical presence may be gone and taken from us far too soon, her capacity for love, inspirational spirit and laughter will live forever in the hearts and minds of all those that knew and loved her. This is just the beginning of a journey of healing that will continue for the foreseeable future as we continue to seek answers in her disappearance."

The case will be prosecuted in San Bernardino County, according to police.

RELATED