Gardeners taking it to the streets in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Community gardens do more than feed families - they also bring neighborhoods together.
In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits the La Costa neighborhood of Carlsbad where he found seeds, soil and success at the Centella Street Community Garden.
The Centella Street Community Garden in Carlsbad is growing food and friendships. The Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/HVVgYGB8Xy— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) October 16, 2017
If you are a parent who spends long hours shuttling your kids around to sporting events, you may have asked yourself at one point - what's in it for me?
Doctors have relied on robotic surgery for nearly two decades, but nothing quite like the Da Vinci Surgical "X" System.
It's often said, a couple that plays together stays together. A local husband and wife are doing just that competing on "Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge."
The world's largest bounce house has arrived in San Diego, and the 10,000 square-foot inflatable castle is open for business.
San Diego is growing and unfortunately that means growing pains for a cobbler near San Diego State University.
Working with wood takes proper tools and a lifetime of experience, unless you know the right people.
If you were hoping to watch a "battle of the sexes" pickleball match in person - too bad: the Encinitas event is sold out.