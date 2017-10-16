Turtle Tracking: Rescuers want to know where are they now?

City officials said Monday they are embarking on a study to find out why some recently repaved roads in San Diego are deteriorating quicker than expected.
The winds eased, some of the smoke began to clear and the forecast Monday offered a tantalizing chance of rain to thousands of firefighters trying to corral the wildfires that have laid waste to the nation's most celebrated wine-making region.
The City of Santa Rosa was devastated by the recent wildfires. Thousands of residents lost their homes and now, a San Diegan who grew up in Santa Rosa is stepping in to help.
It's been one month since SeaWorld released three endangered sea turtles that had been rehabbed after washing up in Oregon.
The family of missing retired Army captain from North Park who went missing along with her dog over the Labor Day weekend on Monday confirmed through a Facebook page that both were dead.
As we are watching residents in Napa Valley return to find nothing left of their homes, we can certainly relate to their agony here in San Diego. Some locals are doing what they can to help when disaster strikes locally.
The American Cancer Society’s soiree at the US Grant Friday night opened with an unforgettable performance that showed what money raised can do to prevent cancer.
The smoldering footprint of a wildfire that blackened about 25 open acres in northeastern San Diego County over the weekend was 70 percent contained Monday, authorities reported.
You've heard of a triathlon, well there's a new competitive sport making waves. It's called "SwimRun" and eliminates the biking portion of the race.