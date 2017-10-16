Turtle Tracking: Rescuers want to know where are they now?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's been one month since SeaWorld released three endangered sea turtles that had been rehabbed after washing up in Oregon.

The turtles -- named Solstice, Lightning and Tucker -- were rescued from cold waters near Oregon and flown to the park for rehabilitation over the past few years.

News 8's Steve Price was at SeaWorld to learn more about where the turtles are now.

