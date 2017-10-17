Sasha Pieterse Opens Up About Shocking 'DWTS' Elimination: 'I'm - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sasha Pieterse Opens Up About Shocking 'DWTS' Elimination: 'I'm Just Really Bummed' (Exclusive)

Updated: Oct 16, 2017 10:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.