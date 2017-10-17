Gerard Butler Says 'Painful' Motorcycle Crash Made Him 'Appreciate How Precious Life Is' (Exclusive)

After several weeks of , Sasha Pieterse's Dancing With the Stars journey , and the actress admits that she's sad to say goodbye.
It was Disney Night on Monday's Dancing With the Stars and Jordan Fisher brought some real Disney magic to the dance floor, earning the first perfect score of the season!
Sasha Pieterse's time on Dancing With the Stars is really having a positive impact on her health journey.
Santa Claus is almost here, which means it’s time to keep up with the Kardashians and their various Christmas parties, pics, posts and projects!
Tyler Perry is opening up about life as a father and his little boy’s famous godmother, Oprah Winfrey!