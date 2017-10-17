Jennifer Lawrence Says She Was Asked By a Producer to 'Lose 15 P - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jennifer Lawrence Says She Was Asked By a Producer to 'Lose 15 Pounds' After Doing a 'Nude Line-Up'

Updated: Oct 17, 2017 5:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.