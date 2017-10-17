Fire in Santa Cruz mountains forces evacuations

SANTA CRUZ (NEWS 8) - A growing brush fire early Tuesday has forced residents near Boulder Creek in the Santa Cruz mountains to evacuate their homes.

Cal Fire officials said the fire started around 11:00 p.m. Monday in unincorporated Santa Cruz County as a house fire that spread to nearby vegetation.

At least 100 homes are threatened and one structure has been destroyed.

By 6:00 a.m. the fire had grown to 125 acres and forced residents to evacuate. More than 150 residents have been told to leave, according to fire officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.