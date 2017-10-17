Fire in Santa Cruz mountains forces evacuations

Hot weather is expected again Tuesday throughout San Diego Count though temperatures should be about five degrees below Monday's record-breaking heat.
The ex-husband of a retired Army captain from San Diego who went missing over the Labor Day weekend has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her in San Bernardino County, authorities said Monday.
Puerto Rico continues to struggle to recover from the devastating blow Hurricane Maria delivered last month, but one San Diego student, who once lived on the island, is doing his part to help with the relief effort.
City officials said Monday they are embarking on a study to find out why some recently repaved roads in San Diego are deteriorating quicker than expected.
The winds eased, some of the smoke began to clear and the forecast Monday offered a tantalizing chance of rain to thousands of firefighters trying to corral the wildfires that have laid waste to the nation's most celebrated wine-making region.
The City of Santa Rosa was devastated by the recent wildfires. Thousands of residents lost their homes and now, a San Diegan who grew up in Santa Rosa is stepping in to help.
It's been one month since SeaWorld released three endangered sea turtles that had been rehabbed after washing up in Oregon.
As we are watching residents in Napa Valley return to find nothing left of their homes, we can certainly relate to their agony here in San Diego. Some locals are doing what they can to help when disaster strikes locally.
The American Cancer Society’s soiree at the US Grant Friday night opened with an unforgettable performance that showed what money raised can do to prevent cancer.