Fire crews protect observatory on Southern California peak

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Helicopters made water drops as crews worked in steep terrain Tuesday to battle an out-of-control fire burning near an historic observatory and communications towers on Mount Wilson northeast of Los Angeles.
A huge plume of smoke was visible across the Los Angeles basin and surrounding valleys after the blaze broke out shortly before 4 a.m. near the 5,710 foot (1,740 meter) peak
About 25 acres of dry brush were charred as flames churned down the rugged mountainside, said Robert Diaz of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. There was no containment.
The observatory about 25 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles was evacuated and the fire was not burning near foothill residences.
Firefighters hoped to make progress surrounding the fire while winds remained calm amid cooler morning temperatures. Weather this week remained warm and very dry, but the most recent Santa Ana winds died away.
A 2009 wildfire that raged for more than a month in mountains above Los Angeles' foothill suburbs gravely threatened Mount Wilson, which houses critical broadcast and communications antennas for the region.
The observatory houses the 100-inch Hooker Telescope, one the most famous telescopes of the first half of the 20th century, which opened Nov. 1, 1917.
View of fire burning near #MtWilson from Pasadena pic.twitter.com/o4QgiP4uqM— Kara Finnstrom (@KaraFinnstrom) October 17, 2017
Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on westbound State Route 78 near Interstate 15.
A pair of wildfires continue to burn across open terrain at Camp Pendleton Tuesday, sending plumes of brown smoke over northern San Diego County but posing no threats to populated areas, authorities reported.
A wildfire that blackened about 25 rural open acres in northeastern San Diego County over the weekend was 100 percent contained Tuesday, authorities reported.
California will cover the cost of tuition for first-year community college students under legislation Gov. Jerry Brown.
Hot weather is expected again Tuesday throughout San Diego County though temperatures should be about five degrees below Monday's record-breaking heat.
A week after fleeing wildfires, tens of thousands of Californians are drifting back into their neighborhoods.
The ex-husband of a retired Army captain from San Diego who went missing over the Labor Day weekend has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her in San Bernardino County, authorities said Monday.
Puerto Rico continues to struggle to recover from the devastating blow Hurricane Maria delivered last month, but one San Diego student, who once lived on the island, is doing his part to help with the relief effort.
City officials said Monday they are embarking on a study to find out why some recently repaved roads in San Diego are deteriorating quicker than expected.