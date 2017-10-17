Han Solo Star Wars spinoff film finally has a title

'One Mississippi' creator Tig Notaro says sexual abusers take many forms: professional athletes, stand-up comedians, political figures and our heroes.
The star of HBO's 'Tracey Ullman's Show' transforms into several of the most powerful women in the world.
'The Foreigner' star has done it all in his illustrious career on the silver screen. Well, almost everything... except sing ABBA.
'Madam Secretary' star Morgan Freeman is no Robin, but he's happy to provide some sidekick material for Stephen to use indefinitely in the future.
'Scandal' star Kerry Washington pulls some makeup out of her [redacted] and gives Stephen a little touch-up.