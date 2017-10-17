America Ferrera Says She Was Sexually Assaulted as a 9-Year-Old - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

America Ferrera Says She Was Sexually Assaulted as a 9-Year-Old in ‘Me Too’ Instagram Post

Updated: Oct 17, 2017 10:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.