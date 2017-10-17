Prepare now. You'll be glad you did!

The content of this article is sponsored by California Earthquake Authority. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the KFMB Stations. To find out more, please visit the California Earthquake Authority's website.
Every day is earthquake season in California®.
Earthquakes strike without warning. Take steps now to prepare yourself, your home and your family, so that you can survive and recover from the next damaging earthquake.
[Download the Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety PDF]
Practice Drop, Cover and Hold On
Earthquakes happen unexpectedly. Because there is not much time to react, the Earthquake Country Alliance recommends that you prepare a disaster plan and practice ahead of time:
Make an earthquake safety kit
Have both a grab-and-go survival kit for the first 72 hours following an earthquake, as well as emergency supplies to help you survive for up to two weeks following a quake.
Here's a partial list of the earthquake supplies recommended by the American Red Cross:
See a complete list of recommended earthquake emergency supplies, and don’t forget to include food, water and other items for your pets, too!
Reinforce your house
A brace and bolt seismic retrofit helps keep an older house from sliding off its foundation during an earthquake. Learn how to strengthen your house's foundation to make it more resistant to earthquake damage. CEA now offers a higher premium discount of up to 20 percent for properly retrofitted older houses.
Get covered with earthquake insurance
Protecting your finances is another important step to being prepared before an earthquake strikes. It takes years, even decades, to pay for a home, but an earthquake can destroy it in seconds.
Homeowners and renters policies don't include earthquake coverage. You need a separate earthquake insurance policy to cover your home against earthquake damage. With more coverage choices and deductible options from CEA, it’s easy to find a flexible, affordable policy to meet your needs and budget. Get a free premium estimate from CEA and be prepared to survive and recover from California’s next damaging earthquake.
Trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday for a woman and her gun instructor accused of carrying out a plan to shoot her estranged husband on a dark dirt road in Carlsbad last year.
Hot weather is expected again Tuesday throughout San Diego County though temperatures should be about five degrees below Monday's record-breaking heat.
Earthquakes strike without warning. Take steps now to prepare yourself, your home and your family, so that you can survive and recover from the next damaging earthquake.
The ex-husband of a retired Army captain from San Diego who went missing over the Labor Day weekend has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her in San Bernardino County, authorities said Monday.
Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on westbound State Route 78 near Interstate 15.
A pair of wildfires continue to burn across open terrain at Camp Pendleton Tuesday, sending plumes of brown smoke over northern San Diego County but posing no threats to populated areas, authorities reported.
A wildfire that blackened about 25 rural open acres in northeastern San Diego County over the weekend was 100 percent contained Tuesday, authorities reported.
California will cover the cost of tuition for first-year community college students under legislation Gov. Jerry Brown.