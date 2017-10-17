Prepare now. You'll be glad you did!

The content of this article is sponsored by California Earthquake Authority. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the KFMB Stations. To find out more, please visit the California Earthquake Authority's website.

Every day is earthquake season in California®.

Earthquakes strike without warning. Take steps now to prepare yourself, your home and your family, so that you can survive and recover from the next damaging earthquake.



[Download the Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety PDF]

Practice Drop, Cover and Hold On

Earthquakes happen unexpectedly. Because there is not much time to react, the Earthquake Country Alliance recommends that you prepare a disaster plan and practice ahead of time:

Drop to the ground immediately; take cover by getting under a sturdy piece of furniture, or if nothing is available, cover your head and neck with your arms; and hold on until the shaking stops. This will help shelter you from falling objects.

Practice “Drop, Cover, and Hold On!” Join the Great California ShakeOut , part of an annual worldwide earthquake drill practiced by millions of people, on the third Thursday in October.

Make an earthquake safety kit

Have both a grab-and-go survival kit for the first 72 hours following an earthquake, as well as emergency supplies to help you survive for up to two weeks following a quake.

Here's a partial list of the earthquake supplies recommended by the American Red Cross:

Water (one gallon per person, per day)

Non-perishable food

Battery-powered radio, flashlight and extra batteries

See a complete list of recommended earthquake emergency supplies, and don’t forget to include food, water and other items for your pets, too!

Reinforce your house

A brace and bolt seismic retrofit helps keep an older house from sliding off its foundation during an earthquake. Learn how to strengthen your house's foundation to make it more resistant to earthquake damage. CEA now offers a higher premium discount of up to 20 percent for properly retrofitted older houses.

Get covered with earthquake insurance

Protecting your finances is another important step to being prepared before an earthquake strikes. It takes years, even decades, to pay for a home, but an earthquake can destroy it in seconds.

Homeowners and renters policies don't include earthquake coverage. You need a separate earthquake insurance policy to cover your home against earthquake damage. With more coverage choices and deductible options from CEA, it’s easy to find a flexible, affordable policy to meet your needs and budget. Get a free premium estimate from CEA and be prepared to survive and recover from California’s next damaging earthquake.