Domestic incident leads to explosion, house fire in Mira Mesa

(NEWS 8) - One person has been transported to an area hospital following a domestic violence incident that led to a small explosion and house fire in Mira Mesa.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Firefighters and San Diego Police Department officers were called to the house near Caminito Obra and Flanders Drive just after 10 a.m.

SDPD responded to a domestic violence call at the home, and said that one person involved in the domestic incident barricaded themselves in a utility closet and opened up the gas line. A small explosion occurred shortly after, prompting firefighter response.

