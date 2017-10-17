‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Star LeeAnne Locken Says Flesh-Eating Bacteria Nearly Killed Her (Exclusive)

Model Sarah Stage welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Logan, with husband Kris Jason on Monday.
Nicole Kidman found herself having to defend her kiss with her Big Little Lies co-star, Alexander Skarsgard, when his name was called as a winner at the Emmy Awards last month.
Amy Schumer is keeping a sense of humor about all the critics who feel the need to comment about her size on social media.
There's not much in the way of glamour in Amanda & Jack Go Glamping, an upcoming rom-com in which David Arquette and The Gifted’s Amy Acker star as an unhappily married couple taking a much-needed vacation at a "camping" resort. As you can see in the movie’s trailer, exclusively debuti...