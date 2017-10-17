Tacky, tasteless and weird Halloween costumes

Earthquakes strike without warning. Take steps now to prepare yourself, your home and your family, so that you can survive and recover from the next damaging earthquake.
After watching this cute video of dogs in costumes and learning about the top 10 Halloween costumes for pets this year, you'll probably feel the urge to go out and add to your fur family.
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a semi-truck on State Route 94 in the Dulzura area, California Highway Patrol confirmed.
A report of domestic violence at a Mira Mesa home Tuesday led to a brief police standoff that ended when an apparent natural gas explosion occurred inside a backyard shed, after which the suspected abuser emerged from the scorched outbuilding and surrendered.
Stamp collectors and marine life conservationists celebrated together Tuesday as the United State Postal Service released a special set of stamps featuring an often-misunderstood finned fish.
An additional hepatitis A death in the San Diego region was confirmed over the past week, bringing the toll this year to 19, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported Tuesday.
A pair of wildfires continue to burn across open terrain at Camp Pendleton Tuesday, sending plumes of brown smoke over northern San Diego County but posing no threats to populated areas, authorities reported.
Trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday for a woman and her gun instructor accused of carrying out a plan to shoot her estranged husband on a dark dirt road in Carlsbad last year.
Hot weather is expected again Tuesday throughout San Diego County though temperatures should be about five degrees below Monday's record-breaking heat.