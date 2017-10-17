Latest USPS stamp release features often-misunderstood species - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Latest USPS stamp release features often-misunderstood species

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Stamp collectors and marine life conservationists celebrated together Tuesday as the United State Postal Service released a special set of stamps featuring an often-misunderstood finned fish.

The USPS unveiled the Sharks Forever stamps at the San Diego Zoo's brand new Conrad Prebys Africa Rocks exhibit in front of the Cape Fynbos habitat that houses the zoo's leopard sharks. Collectors had the unique opportunity to have their stamps canceled with a marking that said "San Diego Zoo."

Five shark species, including the mako, thrasher, great white, hammerhead and whale, are featured in the collection that includes commemorative stamps, envelopes and postcards.

