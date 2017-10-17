Adopt a 4-legged trick or treater this Saturday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Adopt a 4-legged trick or treater this Saturday

Posted: Updated:

(NEWS 8) - After watching this cute video of dogs in costumes and learning about the top 10 Halloween costumes for pets this year, you'll probably feel the urge to go out and add to your fur family.

The good news is that all the animals you see in the interview, plus nearly 350 more, will be up available for adoption this Saturday at SDShelters.org's Howl-O-Ween Hounds MEGA Adoption Event at the Grossmont center. The animals come from all over the country, including areas affected by recent natural disasters. Adoption agencies showcasing pets at the event include TheRescuedPup.com, FriendsofCats.org, LionIsLegacy.org, PEAC.org and GreatPyrRescue.org.

Joining News 8's Nichelle Medina Tuesday were Scout, a 1-and-a-half-year-old fluffy terrior (dressed as one of the three amigos), Lucky, a 4-month-old spooky but friendly as ever black cat, Madi, a 6-year-old chihuahua (dressed as a wicked witch), Ronald, an adult Great Pyrenees (dressed as a ladybug), and Rajah, a very vocal Amazon parrot.

If you're looking for a great costume for your pet, here are this year's top 10 costumes, according to the National Retail Federation:

Pumpkin 
2. Hot dog 
3. Dog, lion or pirate (tied) 
4. Bumble bee 
5. Devil 
6. Batman character 
7. Ghost 
8. Cat 
9. Witch 
10. Star Wars character

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Prepare now. You'll be glad you did!

    Prepare now. You'll be glad you did!

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-10-17 21:33:13 GMT

    Earthquakes strike without warning. Take steps now to prepare yourself, your home and your family, so that you can survive and recover from the next damaging earthquake.

     

    Earthquakes strike without warning. Take steps now to prepare yourself, your home and your family, so that you can survive and recover from the next damaging earthquake.

     

  • Adopt a 4-legged trick or treater this Saturday

    Adopt a 4-legged trick or treater this Saturday

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-10-17 21:24:29 GMT

    After watching this cute video of dogs in costumes and learning about the top 10 Halloween costumes for pets this year, you'll probably feel the urge to go out and add to your fur family.

     

    After watching this cute video of dogs in costumes and learning about the top 10 Halloween costumes for pets this year, you'll probably feel the urge to go out and add to your fur family.

     

  • Del Mar International Horse Show returns

    Del Mar International Horse Show returns

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-10-17 21:14:55 GMT

    Some of the world's best riders and jumpers are showing off their skills in North County.

     

    Some of the world's best riders and jumpers are showing off their skills in North County.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.