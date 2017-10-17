Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi-truck on SR-94 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi-truck on SR-94

Posted: Updated:

DULZURA (NEWS 8) - A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a semi-truck on State Route 94 in the Dulzura area, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

CHP said that the rider was declared dead at the scene after they severed their arm in the crash.

Authorities have set up one-way traffic control in the area, according to Caltrans San Diego.

Check back for details on this developing story.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Prepare now. You'll be glad you did!

    Prepare now. You'll be glad you did!

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-10-17 21:33:13 GMT

    Earthquakes strike without warning. Take steps now to prepare yourself, your home and your family, so that you can survive and recover from the next damaging earthquake.

     

    Earthquakes strike without warning. Take steps now to prepare yourself, your home and your family, so that you can survive and recover from the next damaging earthquake.

     

  • Adopt a 4-legged trick or treater this Saturday

    Adopt a 4-legged trick or treater this Saturday

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-10-17 21:24:29 GMT

    After watching this cute video of dogs in costumes and learning about the top 10 Halloween costumes for pets this year, you'll probably feel the urge to go out and add to your fur family.

     

    After watching this cute video of dogs in costumes and learning about the top 10 Halloween costumes for pets this year, you'll probably feel the urge to go out and add to your fur family.

     

  • Del Mar International Horse Show returns

    Del Mar International Horse Show returns

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-10-17 21:14:55 GMT

    Some of the world's best riders and jumpers are showing off their skills in North County.

     

    Some of the world's best riders and jumpers are showing off their skills in North County.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.