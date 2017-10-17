Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi-truck on SR-94

DULZURA (NEWS 8) - A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a semi-truck on State Route 94 in the Dulzura area, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

CHP said that the rider was declared dead at the scene after they severed their arm in the crash.

Authorities have set up one-way traffic control in the area, according to Caltrans San Diego.

Check back for details on this developing story.