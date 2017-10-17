Baja flavor at the Valle Wine and Food Festival

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you haven't been south of the border to check out the wonderful food and wine that Baja California has to offer, let this weekend be the time to do that.

This Sunday, the Valle Wine and Food Festival will raise funds for field workers and earthquake relief.

Chef Martin San Roman and Carolynn Carreno stopped by Morning Extra to give a preview of the event happening this Sunday in Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico.

The event from 2 – 8 p.m. will include 15 food stations presented by celebrity chefs from both sides of the border, Baja wines, a craft beer garden, live music, DJs and dancing, a VIP lounge and more.

Shuttle service from San Diego will be provided by Baja Wine + Food.

Proceeds of the event will go to Fundación Campesinos, an organization established to improve the lives of the farm workers of Valle region and their families.

In addition, a portion of the proceeds from the festival will also go to organizations in Oaxaca helping victims of the recent earthquakes.

Visit vallefestival.com for more information and tickets.