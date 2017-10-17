Man wanted for sexual battery in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Authorities asked for help Tuesday in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for attacking a teenage girl in the Mira Mesa area last week.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit say the attack took place on Oct. 12, at approximately 6:35 a.m.

The victim, a 15-year-old female was walking alone from her home to Mira Mesa High School.

The suspect reportedly approached the girl from behind and engaged her in conversation as she was walking westbound on Hillery Drive.

Shortly after, authorities say the suspect "sexually battered the victim" before fleeing the area on foot. He was last seen walking southbound through a residential complex along 8800 Hillery Drive.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 42-years-old, 5'2" tall, normal build, short dark-colored hair, and he was wearing a light blue short-sleeved shirt and baggie blue jeans. The suspect spoke with a thick Spanish accent. [A composite sketch of the suspect can be seen above.]

Anyone with information on the identity and/or location of the suspect should call SDPD's Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477 or visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.