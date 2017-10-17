Sexiest Male Vocalist Riff-Off w/ Usher & Luke Evans - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sexiest Male Vocalist Riff-Off w/ Usher & Luke Evans

While James is lamenting over the lack of soul and sexiness from modern male vocalists, Usher and Luke Evans crash the show to take exception and settle the dispute with a riff-off of songs from Marvin Gaye, K-Ci & Jojo and Foreigner.

