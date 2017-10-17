Bad breath doctor mixes humor and halitosis

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A Los Angeles doctor says he's got the cure for bad breath and has spent the last 22 years of his life traveling the world, making 2,000 television appearances to spread the word.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in the studio reporting on mixing halitosis and humor with America's bad breath doctor, Dr. Katz.

One tip Katz shared was the best Halloween treats for your breath are popcorn and nuts.

He has two million copies of his "Bad Breath Bible" in print – for a free copy, click here.