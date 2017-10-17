Water main break floods streets in Santee

City officials said Monday they are embarking on a study to find out why some recently repaved roads in San Diego are deteriorating quicker than expected.
The San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to weigh in on a pending U.S. Supreme Court case in which a Colorado baker claims his religious beliefs give him the right to refuse to sell wedding cakes to same- sex couples.
The San Diego State University community is mourning the loss of legendary Aztec football fan Tom Ables, who died two days after attending his 788th SDSU football game on Saturday.
A Los Angeles doctor says he's got the cure for bad breath and has spent the last 22 years of his life traveling the world, making 2,000 television appearances to spread the word.
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a big rig on a stretch of back-country highway in the far southern reaches of San Diego County.
Stamp collectors and marine life conservationists celebrated together Tuesday as the United State Postal Service released a special set of stamps featuring an often-misunderstood finned fish.
Authorities asked for help Tuesday in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for attacking a teenage girl in the Mira Mesa area last week.