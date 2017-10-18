Man killed in chain-reaction crash on SR-94

LA MESA (CNS) - A person was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash possibly involving a tow truck in La Mesa.

The crash was reported about 5:50 p.m. on the Lemon Grove Avenue off- ramp from westbound state Route 94, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose age and gender were not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP reported.

The Lemon Grove Avenue on-ramp to and off-ramp from westbound Route 94 were closed and a SigAlert was issued, according to the CHP.