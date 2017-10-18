Agreement reached for better pay for SDPD officers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A contract agreement designed to stem the flow of experienced officers toward other law enforcement agencies was announced Tuesday by the San Diego Police Officers Association and Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Details were not immediately released on the length of the term or size of any raises. The mayor's office planned to issue that information Wednesday morning.

Officers have been leaving the San Diego Police Department at a rate of 12 or 13 a month for several years, some simply retiring but many seeking better take home pay in neighboring cities or with the Sheriff's Department.

A highly touted five-year deal with the SDPOA two years failed to change matters.

"This landmark investment into our police force will help ensure San Diego stays one of the safest big cities in America for decades to come," Faulconer said.

"This is a fair agreement that makes San Diego officers' salaries highly competitive and encourages veteran officers to stay and grow within SDPD. San Diego has the best police department in the nation, and now every current officer and prospective recruit has great new reasons to choose SDPD."

SDPOA President Brian Marvel said the deal will help recruit new officers and bring in experienced personnel from competing agencies.

"By employing a new strategy with regard to SDPD recruitment and retention, one based on competitive compensation, the city is sending the right message to our experienced officers, catching the eye of the quality laterals and recruits we want to attract, and giving taxpayers more value for their tax dollars," Marvel said.

The deal will need to be ratified by the SDPOA rank-and-file and approved by the City Council before it takes effect.