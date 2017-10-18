Rep. Vargas holds panel on fighting sex trafficking

A different type of school bus rolled into parking lots in the Solana Beach School District this week as students climbed on board into a unique environment for learning – virtual reality.
California is the top state for sex trafficking and San Diego is one of the prime centers for the illegal activity.
A contract agreement designed to stem the flow of experienced officers toward other law enforcement agencies was announced Tuesday by the San Diego Police Officers Association and Mayor Kevin Faulconer.
Doctors were just guessing a decade ago when they gave Alison Cairnes' husband a new drug they hoped would shrink his lung tumors. Now she takes it too, but the choice was no guesswork. Sophisticated gene tests suggested it would fight her gastric cancer, and they were right.
A long-planned but controversial religious tourism and conference center project in Mission Valley was approved Tuesday by the San Diego City Council.
The saying "one thing leads to another" seems to sum up a lot of what's happening on the San Diego health front right now. The Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said many patients are making follow-up visits.
City officials said Monday they are embarking on a study to find out why some recently repaved roads in San Diego are deteriorating quicker than expected.